Event date: 23 – 24 September, 2019

Dallas, USA



The pace of change in the telecommunications industry is accelerating with the focus on digital transformation and the next few years promises to be one of rapid growth and opportunity. Those who can keep up are primed to realize the potential of the approaching 5G wave. But to do so, telcos need to rapidly mature their digital transformation whilst paving the way for automation and simplification in an increasingly demanding marketplace.

TM Forum’s Digital Transformation North America 2019 event co-located with Action Week, brings together change-makers from the telecoms ecosystem to focus on the ‘how’ of digital enablement in a collaborative environment. Established as the platform for our industry’s innovators, this event will share the latest leaps forward, success stories and market developments from leading operators to inspire and influence the telecoms industry.

