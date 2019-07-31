Chris Swan of Dispersive

Lanner Electronics, a global manufacturer of network appliances, and Dispersive Networks, an innovative supplier of secure programmable virtual networking and SD-WAN, have created an integrated solution that merges the Dispersive Virtual Network (DVN) software with Lanner’s uCPE platforms.

Legacy WAN and SD-WAN typically utilise at-risk VPNs with IPSEC tunnels for security and often require private proprietary single-function hardware to deploy. A next generation alternative, DVN is a multi-path software-defined networking overlay solution. It sends packets via multiple streams to deliver new levels of security, reliability, and performance.

By splitting and encrypting the individual streams, the network becomes immune to man-in-the-middle attacks as adversaries can’t find the network nor what is being transmitted. An added benefit, DVN clients typically experience 2-10 times performance improvement.

“Dispersive’s reputation for solving military grade security and performance is well recognised,” stated Sven Freudenfeld, CTO Telecom Application Business Unit. “Lanner is enthusiastic about helping to extend those benefits to government and commercial enterprise clients around the world with our best in class whitebox solutions.”

Lanner and Dispersive Networks have tested and validated an integrated solution that combines Lanner’s universal CPE equipment and Dispersive Networks’ highly-flexible NFV and Container-based SD-WAN programmable networking software.

The joint solution enables service providers and enterprise clients to securely and cost-effectively manage NFV and Container-based software-defined WAN. The integration of DVN architecture and Lanner’s hardware uCPE platform delivers flexibility, performance and cost advantages for creating agile and profitable managed services while raising the bar for secure, high performance networking.

“Lanner’s leadership in uCPE and IIoT whitebox is a great fit with Dispersive’s leading secure virtual networking solution,” said Chris Swan, Dispersive’s chief revenue officer. “We’re excited about the powerful and economic options our clients now have to deploy from device to branch and data centre.”

By integrating the flexibility of Dispersive’s software-based approach to SD-WAN with Lanner’s versatile uCPE, the joint offering delivers an optimal solution for building profitable, ultra-secure SD-WAN managed services and large enterprise WANs.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus