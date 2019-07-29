Vendor/

Accedian Bouygues Telecom, France Accedian Skylight selected for macro-network intelligence and dynamic service analytics 6.19

Amdocs Sprint, USA Implementation of Amdocs digital suite of products and services to modernise CSP’s commerce and product catalogue operations 5.19

Amdocs Telefónica, Argentina and Chile Multi-year extension of strategic partnership agreement for the acceleration of digital transformation announced 6.19

Amdocs Pelephone, Israel Amdocs eSIM platform chosen to drive consumer IoT innovation by Israeli CSP 6.19

Amdocs KT, South Korea Deployment of Amdocs Service Monetization for one of the first commercially rolled-out 5G deployments 5.19

Bearing Point/Beyond Tata Communications, global Bearing Point’s Infonova Digital Business Platform selected to allow customers to manage monitor and modify how they use Tata’s MOVE IoT and enterprise mobility service 5.19

Bearing Point/Beyond A1 Telekom Austria, Austria Completion of Next Generation Service and Resource Order Management (NGSOM) project 5.19

Cerillion LINK Mobility, Europe Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS software suite selected by European SMS and message delivery provider 6.19

Cerillion SE Group, Denmark Danish broadband and TV services provider chooses Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS suite to transform business support systems 6.19

Ericsson Síminn, Finland Deal to deploy 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System including geo-redundant NFV infrastructure (NFVI) 5.19

Ericsson Vodafone Idea, India Deployment of Ericsson Cloud Packet Core including service-aware policy controller and NFV infrastructure solution 5.19

Ericsson KDDI, Japan Ericsson artificial intelligence (AI)-based optimisation system selected for KDDI’s radio network in multiple Japanese cities 6.19

Ericsson Robi, Bangladesh Ericsson Automatic Shared Carrier system chosen to enhance 4G user experiences 6.19

Ericsson Telkomsel, Indonesia Ericsson NFVI solutions selected to enable CSP to prepare for 5G and IoT use cases for enterprises 6.19

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Vodafone Idea, India Selection of HPE as supplier of next generation OSS platform for CSP’s service and network operations centre (SNOC) 5.19

Matrixx Software Roshan, Afghanistan Matrixx Digital Commerce system chosen to transform operations and grow revenue for Afghan CSP 6.19

Netcracker Technology Shaw Communications, Canada Expansion of existing partnership to support OSS/BSS and streamline order and inventory tracking 5.19

Netcracker Technology RCN, Grande Communications and Wave, USA Netcracker Revenue Management system chosen to standardise all billing-related processes across the three sister companies’ seven offices 6.19

Nokia Ooredoo, Algeria Deployment of Nokia Cloud Mobile Gateway to transform network for next generation broadband services 6.19

Nokia Telefónica, Spain Selection of Nokia Deepfield analytics to boost network performance with enhanced visibility and automation 5.19

Nokia Vodafone, Egypt Nokia Subscriber Data Management system over telco cloud chosen to support faster LTE services 5.19

Openet Telkomsel, Indonesia Openet’s Digital Business Platform (DBP) selected to power new service offerings 5.19

Oracle Proximus, Belgium Oracle virtualised Session Border Controller selected to enable delivery of cloud-based voice services 6.19

Oracle ORS Group, Austria Oracle Digital Experience for Communications platform chosen to enable service provider to launch products more quickly and increase operational agility 5.19