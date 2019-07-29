VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List May and June 2019
|Vendor/
Partners
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Accedian
|Bouygues Telecom, France
|Accedian Skylight selected for macro-network intelligence and dynamic service analytics
|6.19
|Amdocs
|Sprint, USA
|Implementation of Amdocs digital suite of products and services to modernise CSP’s commerce and product catalogue operations
|5.19
|Amdocs
|Telefónica, Argentina and Chile
|Multi-year extension of strategic partnership agreement for the acceleration of digital transformation announced
|6.19
|Amdocs
|Pelephone, Israel
|Amdocs eSIM platform chosen to drive consumer IoT innovation by Israeli CSP
|6.19
|Amdocs
|KT, South Korea
|Deployment of Amdocs Service Monetization for one of the first commercially rolled-out 5G deployments
|5.19
|Bearing Point/Beyond
|Tata Communications, global
|Bearing Point’s Infonova Digital Business Platform selected to allow customers to manage monitor and modify how they use Tata’s MOVE IoT and enterprise mobility service
|5.19
|Bearing Point/Beyond
|A1 Telekom Austria, Austria
|Completion of Next Generation Service and Resource Order Management (NGSOM) project
|5.19
|Cerillion
|LINK Mobility, Europe
|Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS software suite selected by European SMS and message delivery provider
|6.19
|Cerillion
|SE Group, Denmark
|Danish broadband and TV services provider chooses Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS suite to transform business support systems
|6.19
|Ericsson
|Síminn, Finland
|Deal to deploy 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System including geo-redundant NFV infrastructure (NFVI)
|5.19
|Ericsson
|Vodafone Idea, India
|Deployment of Ericsson Cloud Packet Core including service-aware policy controller and NFV infrastructure solution
|5.19
|Ericsson
|KDDI, Japan
|Ericsson artificial intelligence (AI)-based optimisation system selected for KDDI’s radio network in multiple Japanese cities
|6.19
|Ericsson
|Robi, Bangladesh
|Ericsson Automatic Shared Carrier system chosen to enhance 4G user experiences
|6.19
|Ericsson
|Telkomsel, Indonesia
|Ericsson NFVI solutions selected to enable CSP to prepare for 5G and IoT use cases for enterprises
|6.19
|Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
|Vodafone Idea, India
|Selection of HPE as supplier of next generation OSS platform for CSP’s service and network operations centre (SNOC)
|5.19
|Matrixx Software
|Roshan, Afghanistan
|Matrixx Digital Commerce system chosen to transform operations and grow revenue for Afghan CSP
|6.19
|Netcracker Technology
|Shaw Communications, Canada
|Expansion of existing partnership to support OSS/BSS and streamline order and inventory tracking
|5.19
|Netcracker Technology
|RCN, Grande Communications and Wave, USA
|Netcracker Revenue Management system chosen to standardise all billing-related processes across the three sister companies’ seven offices
|6.19
|Nokia
|Ooredoo, Algeria
|Deployment of Nokia Cloud Mobile Gateway to transform network for next generation broadband services
|6.19
|Nokia
|Telefónica, Spain
|Selection of Nokia Deepfield analytics to boost network performance with enhanced visibility and automation
|5.19
|Nokia
|Vodafone, Egypt
|Nokia Subscriber Data Management system over telco cloud chosen to support faster LTE services
|5.19
|Openet
|Telkomsel, Indonesia
|Openet’s Digital Business Platform (DBP) selected to power new service offerings
|5.19
|Oracle
|Proximus, Belgium
|Oracle virtualised Session Border Controller selected to enable delivery of cloud-based voice services
|6.19
|Oracle
|ORS Group, Austria
|Oracle Digital Experience for Communications platform chosen to enable service provider to launch products more quickly and increase operational agility
|5.19
|Synchronoss
|Amazon, global
|New partnership announced under which Synchronoss’ Digital Experience Platform (DXP) will enable mobile operators to offer Amazon consumer services to customers as part of their invoice
|5.19