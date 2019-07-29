Ajay Chitkara of Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel, India’s telecommunications services provider, said that it has designed and implemented a future ready State Wide Area Network (SWAN) for the Government of Uttar Pradesh as part of Government of India’s e-Governance initiative.

UPSWAN 2.0, which is claimed to be one of the largest of its kind in India, was launched by the Hon’ble Deputy chief minster Dr Dinesh Sharma.

Mr Alok Sinha, Additional chief secreatry of Commercial Tax, IT & Electronics said, “Under the leadership of our prime minister Narendra Modi, India is undergoing a digital transformation and empowering its citizens through e-Governance.”

“Uttar Pradesh, which is one of India’s largest state, is making rapid strides towards becoming fully digitally enabled and ensuring that government services reach every corner of the state over a digital backbone. We are pleased to partner with Bharti Airtel in this journey and congratulate them on building this key network infrastructure.”

UPSWAN 2.0 comprises of 885 Points of Presence (PoPs) across the state and is designed to provide secure, high-speed connectivity for delivery of Government services to citizens over a Closed User Group network. This modern network infrastructure now digitally connects all State Headquarters, District Headquarters, Block Headquarters & Tehsil Headquarters across Uttar Pradesh and empowers them to deliver Government to Government as well as Government to Citizen services in a quick and seamless fashion.

All State Headquarters will be equipped with upto 10 Gbps connectivity while District, Block and Tehsil Headquarters will have upto 10 Mbps connectivity. A dedicated Network Operations Centre has also been set up in Lucknow to monitor the network performance.

UPSWAN will enhance efficiency and enable seamless e-delivery of government services to citizens even in deep rural pockets. These include filing of applications for pension and financial aid, registration for employment, issuance of birth and death certificates, application for new/renewal of ration cards etc.

It will also lay a robust foundation for building Smart Cities across the State. Airtel has provided end to end solution for this large scale digital infrastructure including MPLS, Internet Bandwidth, Network Hardware Equipment, Security Firewalls, System Integration and Managed Services.

Mr Ajay Chitkara, director & CEO-Airtel Busienss said: “We are delighted to be able to contribute to the Digital India vision and partner with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in their digital transformation agenda. UPSWAN, which compares with the best in class networks, will be digital backbone for the state and help in building a truly connected Uttar Pradesh. On behalf of Airtel, I would like to thank the State administration for giving us this opportunity.”

