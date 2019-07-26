Event date: 24 – 25 September, 2019

Madrid, Spain



With 5G networks approaching commercial deployment, it’s essential the core network is ready for the substantial changes which are about to arrive.

Join us for two days of deep dive discussions and insights into how those at the forefront of the industry are preparing for the evolution to 5G and understand what you need to do to capitalise on the 5G opportunity.

Our expert speakers include:

Enrique Blanco , Global CTIO, Telefónica

, Global CTIO, Lucy Lombardi , Senior Vice President, Digital & Ecosystem Innovation, Telecom Italia

, Senior Vice President, Digital & Ecosystem Innovation, Franz Seiser , Vice President, Core Network & PaaS and Infrastructure Cloud, Deutsche Telekom

, Vice President, Core Network & PaaS and Infrastructure Cloud, Neeraj Pandey , Vice President, Network Engineering and Delivery, Vodafone India

, Vice President, Network Engineering and Delivery, Raden Kurnia Supriadi , Vice President, Core Network Strategy Architecture and Solution, Indosat Ooredoo

, Vice President, Core Network Strategy Architecture and Solution, Paul Ceely , Managing Director, Network Strategy, BT

, Managing Director, Network Strategy, Goran Car , Operating Director, Core Network and Service Platforms, Hrvatski Telekom

, Operating Director, Core Network and Service Platforms, Lise Fuhr, Director General, ETNO

View the full speaker line-up and agenda here.

Tickets are available for free exclusively to operators. Get your free pass HERE.