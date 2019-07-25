Event date: 2-3 December, 2019

London, UK

The Smart City Summit and Urban Mobility Expo will bring together leading companies and delegates from across the UK along with global partners to present the most forward-thinking innovations that are transforming the way we live.

With the rollout of 5G, the Smart City of the future becomes a realistic vision. Stakeholders will come together over a packed two-day conference program to discuss the future of seamless connectivity, and how it will improve lives and cities.

https://smartcitysummit.co.uk/home