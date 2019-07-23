Skyworks Solutions, Inc., an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, launched a broad range of advanced, proprietary solutions optimised for next generation 5G wireless infrastructure applications. Skyworks’ growing portfolio includes a family of market-leading high efficiency amplifiers, switch LNAs, compact circulators and isolators, as well as more fully integrated solutions for sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave frequencies ─ all designed to meet the high performance requirements of 5G base stations.

Specifically, Skyworks’ suite of miniature circulators provides significant size advantages and leverages proprietary internal ferrite core procedures for improved isolation and reduced insertion loss. The company’s innovative high power switches incorporate proven, world-class technology and patented design techniques to deliver products with fast switching speeds, increased power handling capabilities at extreme operating temperatures and low insertion loss.

Given Skyworks’ vertically integrated supply chain ─ including diverse processes such as silicon, gallium arsenide and ceramics, and high volume manufacturing and test facilities ─ customers are further benefiting from highly integrated, customised architectures. As a result, Skyworks is uniquely delivering a compelling breadth of infrastructure devices that are powering 4G LTE and emerging 5G NR networks for leading European equipment manufacturers.

“Skyworks has strategically aligned our product development roadmap with 5G platforms,” said David Stasey, vice president and general manager of diversified analog solutions for Skyworks. “We are well positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and are leading the way in semiconductor integration as carriers upgrade their wireless networks.”

