Today, Cybersprint and iWelt announced a new partnership, joining forces to further explore the German cyber security market. iWelt will distribute Cybersprint’s Digital Risk Protection solutions to their extensive German customer base and extend their offers to new potential customers, strengthening Cybersprint’s position in Digital Risk Protection.

The two parties have the common goal of helping more German organisations with their growing concerns regarding their online security and external threats. Challenges like phishing, email spoofing and brand abuse are covered by the solutions that Cybersprint, and now also iWelt, offer.

Cyber security concerns

The growing digitisation brings both opportunities, as well as challenges to organisations. Online activities and regulations increase exponentially and change constantly. Consequently, this is also true for the techniques that malicious actors use to exploit any digital vulnerabilities in an organisation’s online footprint.

These external digital threats are increasing as well, with phishing websites, fake social media accounts and leaks of confidential information on the Dark web all threatening an organisation’s reputation. Managing and protecting the online footprint is a never-ending task for organisations all over the world and can no longer be done manually.

Automated Digital Risk Protection

Cybersprint’s automated Digital Risk Protection platform works with the same techniques’ hackers use when searching for online vulnerabilities. It continuously scans multiple sources and channels, such as the Web, Social Media, IoT, Netblocks, Mobile Apps and even the Deep and Dark Web.

No integration of the platform and an organisation’s systems is necessary, as the software is hosted in the cloud. This means that only an organisation’s brand name is sufficient for a complete scan. The platform reveals the digital attack surface of an organisation, including online entry points and external threats related to the organisation.

Organisations can proactively identify and discover their online footprint and the digital assets related to their brand with Cybersprint’s Digital Risk Protection solutions. Organisations can beat hackers at their own game by continuously scanning their online presence with automated hacking techniques. This way they can prevent cyber-attacks.

Pieter Jansen, CEO and founder of Cybersprint says, “We are very pleased to build on the new partnership with iWelt. They are a highly reliable partner for German organisations in the field of IT security, e-business and data centres. It will be valuable to work together, helping German organisations become more cyber-secure.”

Cybersprint will also participate in the main.IT event in Eibelstadt, Germany on 26 September 2019.

Martin Raab, head of IT Infrastructure at iWelt says “We find that many German organisations struggle with new IT security challenges. We are convinced that with the innovative cyber security solutions of Cybersprint, we can expand the trusted services of iWelt.”

