Independent customer engagement and experience (CX) solutions provider, Content Guru has expanded its global leadership team with the appointment of a new chief information officer (CIO), Jonathan Oliver.

The new hiring comes as Content Guru continues its growth outside its home European market into Asia-Pac and North America. Jonathan will be responsible for optimising internal and customer-facing systems by maintaining Content Guru’s standards of technical scalability, performance and resilience.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Jonathan was previously vice president of global technology at Dynatrace, responsible for service delivery and optimisation across employees in 24 countries.

Jonathan Oliver, CIO at Content Guru, comments: “To join a company so focused on making customer and agent engagement easy is a real privilege. Business transformation is only successful with inspired employees to drive it. I’m really looking forward to motivating our people to continue to deliver the frictionless customer service that Content Guru is known for.”

Sean Taylor, Global CEO at Content Guru, adds: “Jonathan’s successful track record of building teams and delivering cloud-based technology transformation within large organisations was very attractive to Content Guru. He joins an outstanding team and will help us scale the business at the pace the market and our customers demand.”

