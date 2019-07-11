Tim Clarke of CMG Radio

Veritone Inc., the creator of the operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, announced that Cox Media Group (CMG) has selected the aiWARE-powered Veritone Essentials suite of applications to use across its 60+ radio stations in 11 markets. CMG Radio is the latest major broadcast group to join leading broadcasters and thousands of stations in deploying Veritone’s applications to streamline content curation and demonstrate ROI for advertisers.

CMG Radio uses the Essentials applications to provide AI-powered analytics and insights for both its local direct-sales teams and its national advertising partners. Additionally, the CMG Radio content team leverages the Discovery application to generate insights more efficiently and choose which on-air content should be extended to digital mediums such as social media.

“Veritone’s industry-leading AI platform will help CMG offer better, more effective marketing solutions to our customers by providing data and insight that has previously not existed in the broadcast space,” says Tim Clarke, vice president of audience and content, CMG Radio. “Furthermore, our content teams are excited to leverage the tool to automate tedious processes and assist with content tracking, discovery, and archiving.”

In terms of audience reach, radio remains a leading advertising medium in America and is highly effective at driving results, but broadcasters must substantiate its effectiveness with empirical data and analytics. That’s what Veritone Essentials is designed to do. The Veritone platform’s unparalleled combination of features and applications allows CMG Radio to demonstrate success, enabling it to better compete for share of ad spend and retain existing spend.

Just as importantly, thanks to AI, CMG Radio can now automate workflows such as campaign recapping, quantifying earned media, tracking native and influencer campaigns, and selecting on-air content to be distributed online — all processes that were previously 100% manual.

Built on the aiWARE platform, Veritone Essentials is a set of intelligent applications for content ingestion; management; search; and distribution of audio, video, and still images. Veritone can easily ingest and index live or archived broadcast content, then immediately make it available for search, curation, and sharing.

Essentials applications augment and accelerate existing analytics workflows, helping broadcasters jump-start their AI journeys and transform and extend their data in a fraction of the time. aiWARE is flexible and extensible, currently boasting 18 cognitive classes over AI engines, which enables organisations to evolve their use of AI continuously and future-proof their investment.

“As advertising has become more data-driven, it has become ROI-driven. That means advertisers expect to see concrete evidence that it’s working. Now Cox Media Group sales reps can supply that evidence quickly, accurately, and with far less effort than it used to take, thanks to the AI ecosystem behind Veritone Essentials and its easy-to-use application interface design,” said Veritone president Ryan Steelberg. “Station groups throughout the country are turning to Veritone to be more competitive and automate and super-charge internal workflows that have been resource-intensive.”

To know more about Veritone’s products and services click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus