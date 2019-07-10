Nokia announced that China Unicom has chosen the Nokia optical fronthaul solution to power its 4G and 5G networks in Beijing, supporting the operator’s ambitious commitment to deliver 5G in the 2019 timeframe. Part of the Nokia end-to-end 5G portfolio, the solution will accelerate the deployment of 4G and 5G base stations and reduce operational costs.

In order to meet its 2019 5G goals, China Unicom requires a robust fronthaul solution that will speed deployment of 4G/5G radios and simplify the installation and management of the network. The Nokia 1830 Versatile WDM Module (VWM) provides multiservice WDM optical transport and is ideally suited to the performance needs of advanced 4G and 5G fronthaul in cloud RAN architectures. Its low cost of operation and integrated backhaul to fronthaul management system are matched by its low latency and jitter performance — ensuring precise synchronisation between cell sites.

Gao Bo, head of the China Unicom CBT at Nokia Shanghai Bell, said: “We share China Unicom’s vision and commitment to creating this world-leading 5G service for its customers. The Nokia Anyhaul solutions are a key element in faster network deployment, simpler management and lower operational costs. The optical fronthaul solution will be key to providing top notch performance for China Unicom’s 4G/5G subscribers.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus