John Lunny of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications, a business and broadband communications provider in the United States, has expanded its BSS/OSS partnership with Netcracker Technology for its enterprise services line of business.

Consolidated Communications will leverage new digital BSS capabilities from Netcracker and will upgrade the Netcracker OSS solutions it is already using.

Consolidated Communications delivers broadband and business communications services to residential and business customers across a 23-state fibre-rich network. This programme will ensure that Consolidated Communications has the core applications and customer experience capabilities it needs to keep pace in today’s competitive services environment.

As part of the programme, Consolidated Communications will upgrade the Netcracker OSS solutions it is using, including Netcracker’s Resource Inventory, Service Inventory, Service Order Management and ASR Gateway. This will enable greater automation of its network operations while increasing infrastructure asset utilisation.

The operator will also leverage new Netcracker digital BSS offerings, including Customer Order Management, Customer Information Management and Product Catalog solutions. Using these offerings, Consolidated Communications will enable more automated customer engagement and faster order processing.

Following its acquisition of FairPoint Communications in 2017, Consolidated Communications is undergoing a transformation to consolidate applications and systems in order to minimise customisations and enable catalog-driven order processing.

“Our previous experience with Netcracker made upgrading our use of its solutions an easy choice, enabling us to continue using a platform that were familiar with while incorporating additional functionality, said John Lunny, chief information officer at Consolidated Communications. By standardising customer-focused capabilities across our back-office systems, we can harness new functionality to deliver a superior experience.

The consolidating market in the United States is encouraging operators to leverage innovative applications and processes in order to focus on what matters: customer experience, said Rohit Aggarwal, general manager of North America at Netcracker. We are thrilled to work with customers like Consolidated Communications that are transforming amidst a complicated ecosystem in order to make end user experiences better.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus