Radiall, an industry provider of interconnect design, development and manufacturing, is thrilled to announce that they joined the NGMN Alliance as its newest partner.

Committed to the future of the industry, Radiall invests around 8% of its revenue to research and development – twice the industry standard. As part of its work in the telecommunications industry, Radiall provides the technology that will support the network shift from 4G to 5G.

Radiall has introduced new equipment and standards to the redefined Radio Access Network (RAN). Radiall’s commitment to research and development looks to enhance the ongoing work of the NGMN Alliance towards next-generation networks.

“Radiall has a comprehensive range of products that provides the telecom industry with cutting-edge solutions for harsh outdoor environments. With our RF coax, RF cable assemblies and fiber optics, coupled with industry-leading electrical and mechanical performance, we enable high-speed communication for people across the globe,” said Sebastien Roy, head of RF&I Marketing at Radiall. “As telecommunications infrastructure grows, so does Radiall. We are glad to be a part of the NGMN Alliance and join its Partners working towards the next generation of networks and technology.”

Radiall’s extensive research and product development in small cells and antennas will significantly support the current developments that NGMN is leading, such as the Base Station Antenna Requirements and Cluster Connector projects. These projects aim to help the industry increase the capacity of wireless networks, improve coverage in dense metropolitan areas and reduce cost for operators deploying networks.

“NGMN is very pleased to welcome Radiall as a member of the Alliance as we continue to focus on the ongoing efforts that are vital to the advancement of next-generation networks,” said Peter Meissner, CEO of NGMN. “Radiall’s work in facilitating the transition from 4G to 5G is very important, and we are looking forward to working together in the coming months as 5G deployments around the world continue to take shape.”

“It is this forward-planning and creative thinking of all our partners that we advocate for the NGMN Alliance. As 5G trials and launches are in progress, industry stakeholders need to come together in order to ensure next-generation networks are successfully rolled out around the world,” said Peter Meissner. “The NGMN Alliance will undoubtedly benefit from the knowledge and expertise that Radiall can provide.”

