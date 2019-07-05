Nokia announced that TST (Taiwan Star Telecom) has chosen the Nokia end-to-end (E2E) solution to expand the coverage and capacity of its LTE network to support subscriber growth. The new solution will also enable TST to offer narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) services, as well as prepare TST to migrate to 5G services in the future. The expansion will enhance network quality and improve the user experience.

With their open and transparent mobile rates and highest price-to-performance scores, TST continuously invests in the performance of their mobile network in order to enhance the customer experience and support the fast growth of their subscriber base. With this upgrade, using the Nokia end-to-end 5G-ready portfolio, they will expand their coverage in the 900MHz/2600Mhz band nationwide.

The Nokia 5G-ready solutions selected by TST include:

The AirScale eNodeB solution, which introduces the Nokia AirScale Remote Radio Head (RRH). This will help TST to cost-effectively create the capacity they need with more flexible cell sizes. The diverse deployment options include macro, mini-macro and small cells for dense urban spots, grey/white spots, indoor and stadium coverage.

The 7750 Mobile Gateway (MG) and Cloud Mobility Manager (CMM) for expansion of the packet core.

The 7750 Service Router for IP backbone expansion, due to its reliability, high capacity, and 5G compatibility.

The Smart Plan Suite (SPS), which provides a full policy and charging solution and paves the way for 5G monetisation.

Cliff Lai, CEO of Taiwan Star Telecom, said: “We are always striving to provide our customers with better, more reliable services at the best price point. Nokia shares our vision for how to best meet the future needs of our customers with the expansion of our LTE coverage and the eventual migration to 5G services.”

Jason Liu, head of Market Unit Taiwan Nokia, said: “We have been especially pleased to be chosen as the sole supplier to TST for their LTE expansion. Working closely with TST to understand their vision and commitment to their customers has helped us to refine our approach and together build better solutions for LTE today and 5G tomorrow.”

