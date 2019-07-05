Nigel Dunn of Jabra

Jabra has announced a new strategic partnership with Code Software to improve knowledge worker productivity and call quality through Code’s ground-breaking unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) software within Jabra devices.

Code is a technology company providing UC&C software including analytics, reporting, recording, billing and general management tools. Under the new partnership, Code will incorporate Jabra’s software solution into ClobbaDM, the company’s ground-breaking Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) software.

ClobbaDM provides a unique range of quality reporting, inventory and management tools that enable users to gain valuable insights into call quality, troubleshoot potential issues, and efficiently manage their entire inventory of Jabra devices.

Jabra’s partnership with Code is the company’s latest initiative to tackle the perennial productivity problem facing businesses across the world. Earlier this year Jabra released the results of worldwide research among C-level business leaders and knowledge workers. The report, The Technology Paradox: C-suite perspectives on the productivity puzzle, identified the productivity challenges that knowledge workers face today, including interruptions from colleagues and office noise levels.

ClobbaDM enables users to monitor call quality from both the headset and the UC&C platform to give unique insight into issues affecting productivity and the quality of service delivered to customer enquiries. ClobbaDM also helps users to manage resources better, speeding up the tasks of updating firmware and device settings while reducing the risk of human error. Meanwhile, the software’s device inventory capabilities give users an instant view of device allocation across the business.

Mark Armstrong, director, Code Software comments “Code are delighted to be partnering with Jabra. With ClobbaDM we have a solution which strengthens our UC&C reporting and management suite. It offers companies using Jabra devices valuable insights to drive user adoption and identify call quality issues, whilst delivering a simple and efficient way of managing multiple devices.”

“With the Unified Communications market expected to reach approximately £34 billion (€37 billion) and with 90% of IT leaders moving to cloud-based platforms by 2021, the management of the end-users device estate is becoming of higher importance,” said Nigel Dunn, managing director, Jabra EMEA North region.

“A key market trend, highlighted by Gartner, is improved dashboards, portals and tools. Driven by joint customer demand Jabra is excited to announce our newly formed strategic partnership with Code Software to coincide with the relaunch of their UC&C reporting and analytics solution, Clobba.”

“In addition to the existing suite of functions of UC&C usage, quality & productivity, end-users are also now equipped to manage their Jabra audio device estate through a single pane of glass,” said Lee Davis, Jabra’s newly-appointed Software sales manager.

“Usage, warranty, firmware and device settings can all be controlled by one solution. This enables IT leaders to drive user adoption, reduce operational costs and reduce end-user troubleshooting from hours to minutes.”

