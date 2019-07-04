Tor Malmros of Workz Group

Workz Group, the mobile and IoT solutions provider announced the opening of its office in Dakar, Senegal to serve the West African telecoms market. This strengthens Workz’ African presence becoming the company’s second location in the region after its Johannesburg opening last June.

The company is recognised by the Nilson Report as the world’s largest scratch card manufacturer and a top ten SIM card producer. It is also the only manufacturer in the Middle East and Africa to be certified by the GSMA to produce the next-gen technology, embedded SIM. Workz currently serves 100 clients in over 60 countries including more than 25 African network operators.

The company plans to offer its certified telecoms products such as SIM cards, embedded SIM chips and scratch cards from its Dubai production facilities to the West African market which is predicted to contribute over $70 billion (€62 billion) to its GDP by 2023. Overseeing support for clients from the new Dakar office will be Regional sales manager, Ramatoulaye Gaye Toure who has prior experience in the West African telecoms sector.

Tor Malmros, managing director of Middle East & Africa, Workz Group said, “Talking to our clients and other network operators in the region, we see a tremendous opportunity in West Africa. As a global provider and a regional manufacturer, we are confident we can offer something not currently available in the market which is a highly cost-efficient, high-quality product with very short delivery times.”

“With the opening of our new Dakar office, we hope to replicate the success we’ve had in other parts of Africa and be able to work even closer with West African network operators to overcome their current challenges and support their successful evolution in a very dynamic market.”

Workz will be attending West AfricaCom in Dakar this July to showcase their embedded SIM and IoT solutions along with 5G, traditional SIM and scratch card services.

