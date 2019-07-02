Sigma’s sale drives telco innovation and expansion in the energy sector

Telco IT mergers & acquisitions are not a rarity, but sometimes one comes along that poses significant questions for the wider industry, and is big enough to disrupt the market. When Australia-based Hansen Technologies announced recently it is to acquire Canada’s Sigma Systems we were on the phone quickly inviting them to discuss this with VanillaPlus. On pages 8-11 you will find a refreshingly candid interview.

This year’s TM Forum meeting in Nice showed maximum focus on the digital upheaval impacting businesses across the communications sector and beyond. There’s no one better to get the low-down for on what was discussed than our managing editor, George Malim, and starting on page 23 you can find his 11-page report on Digital Transformation World 19.

If you think you’re busy, walk a mile in Dave Labuda’s shoes. Not only have he and co-founder Jennifer Kyriakakis grown MATRIXX Software into a “reforming company” that enables telcos to slice and dice their data to better effect, after hours he can be found at his Silicon Valley restaurant, Cetrella. Oddly, my invitation to sample the menu has gone astray but our man Nick Booth has been quizzing le patron on how he is helping Californians to eat better and CSPs to improve their data diet.

As if that’s not enough, this issue also includes advice on how to harness analytics for profit using machine learning (page 12), a Special 15% Discount on subscriptions to our sister publication, IoT Now (page 14), advice for industry not to wait for 5G (page 21), plus case studies from Austria’s A1 network (page 26) and Germany’s Unitymedia (page 28). We hope you enjoy these and other gems inside.

Jeremy Cowan, editorial director