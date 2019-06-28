Bernard Harguindeguy of Ping Identity

TIBCO Software Inc., a global provider of integration, API management, and analytics, announced an official partnership with Ping Identity, provider of in Identity Defined Security.

Together, TIBCO Cloud Mashery and the PingIntelligence for APIs solution bring seamless, AI-powered protection against new emerging API threats to customers. TIBCO Cloud Mashery is a complete solution for digital leaders, IT leaders, and chief information security officers to invest in API-led, cloud-native transformation for their organisations, with advanced API security at its heart.

“API products are the building blocks of an organisation’s digital strategy and, as such, cyber attacks on API programmes are more prevalent and sophisticated. Few enterprises, however, take a standardised approach across their company to ensure the security of data and other digital assets, which are exposed via APIs,” said Rajeev Kozhikkattathodi, vice president, product management and strategy, TIBCO.

“A number of highly publicised breaches resulted recently. As the API attack surface continues to expand due to the strategic value of APIs, a new generation of threats will similarly continue to emerge. We’re excited to partner with Ping Identity to improve security measures for enterprises with sensitive corporate data.”

TIBCO Cloud Mashery offers API security features such as advanced authentication, bot detection, white and blacklisting, and access control to protect APIs from dangerous API consumers. PingIntelligence for APIs complements the solution by extending and enhancing API security with AI-driven threat mitigation and decoy API deception.

As market leaders in API management and API security respectively, these two solutions work together seamlessly to provide a complete API security offering, especially for businesses that are investing in new digital initiatives, such as banks adopting open banking to deliver a superior customer experience.

“Companies’ most sensitive digital assets, including their customer data, are increasingly made accessible via APIs, and protecting this infrastructure from abuses and cyber attacks must be the top priority for CISOs and CIOs everywhere,” said Bernard Harguindeguy, chief technical officer, Ping Identity. “Our partnership with TIBCO brings AI-powered protection to boost the security of API infrastructures and help organisations everywhere secure their data and applications behind APIs.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus