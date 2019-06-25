Patrick Shutt of Unitas Global

Unitas Global, a leading provider of global enterprise hybrid cloud and cloud access solutions, announced that its award winning cloud access connectivity platform is now available to connect enterprise and service provider customers to the Iron Mountain Incorporated data centre facilities in Amsterdam and London.

“Unitas Global’s access connectivity platform enables us to bring new efficiency to our clients,” shares Frank Scalzo, general manager Network Strategy and Service of Iron Mountain. “The team at Unitas understands that businesses require reliable, scalable, cost-effective connectivity from all their office locations to their data and applications in our data centres. Unitas Global delivers neutral, high-performance, scalable managed access connectivity to the hybrid cloud community.”

By leveraging Unitas Global’s access connectivity platform, enterprise customers can bypass the public Internet with a broad range of managed Fiber, Ethernet, and IP last mile access solutions. The platform’s proprietary algorithm searches hundreds of interconnected service providers and produces a real-time response of the optimal design for price and performance, connecting millions of commercial building addresses to Iron Mountain data centres. These strategically located high-density facilities in Amsterdam and London accommodate the requirements of hyperscale cloud providers, government organisations, and the global enterprise, and demand the most reliable, scalable, and secure access connectivity solutions.

“With the ever-growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, enterprises are faced with the task of managing increasingly complex IT environments,” says Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global. “We are excited to offer Iron Mountain customers a simple, reliable, and cost-effective cloud access connectivity solution, enabling them to build the hybrid cloud solutions they need for business-critical operations.”

When combined, the managed network, the neutral approach of interconnecting hundreds of providers, and automated intelligence to build software-defined networks offer visibility, control, and global coverage—and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption. By extending the network edge to enterprise office locations, Unitas Global helps organisations solve their last mile cloud access connectivity challenges.

To know more about Unitas Global Cloud Connectivity, click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus