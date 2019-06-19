Case study: Leading Asian information and telecommunications providers

Founded in 1996, this company is described as one of the pioneers and leading information and telecommunications providers in Asia. Today it maintains thousands of kilometers of fibre-optic infrastructure and is experiencing rapid growth.

Situation

The company was seeing great success, but its business leaders recognised that, to keep pace with and capitalise on subscriber growth, they needed a technology platform with a centralised, holistic view of their subscribers.

The key to achieving this was converging all services in their portfolio into a single Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. Previously, the company was relying on three siloed CRM systems for each service (fixed, mobile and cable). Additionally, each CRMS was managed manually, leading to frequent errors and, ultimately, revenue leakage.

Solution

Using the DigitalRoute Usage Data Platform, the company can now bind all usage data for subscribers, across all services, into a single session. As a result, the service provider now has much more holistic visibility into each subscriber’s usage experience, as well as much more transparent billing processes.

Today, the DigitalRoute Usage Data Platform acts as the centralised orchestrator for all business processes for all services, including e-commerce, CRM, billing and charging, payment reports and inventory.

Benefits

With the Usage Data Platform, the company can now maintain a holistic view of subscriber usage across all services. Consequently, the company now has a much deeper understanding of their customers’ experience, and can use those insights to develop new offers and solutions that increase customer loyalty and retention.

Additionally, by getting rid of manual processes, the company eliminated revenue leakage. The flexible Usage Data Platform reportedly allows the company to offer a wide range of new, customer-centric business models. They can now understand customer behaviour in fine-grained ways and offer new tailored offers and improved bundled services.

To know more, click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus