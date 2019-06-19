Bernardo Galvão Lucas of WeDo Technologies

WeDo Technologies, a specialist in revenue assurance and fraud management, convened more than 200 telecom professionals at its recent WeMeet Europe as part of its global series of user group conferences held annually.

Now in its 14th year, WeMeet Europe provided communications service providers (CSPs) insights into how 5G will disrupt current telecom business models and key areas where WeDo Technologies is investing in its product portfolio to support CSPs’ revenue assurance and risk mitigation strategies.

In addition to featuring speakers from leading CSPs, including BT Group, MTN Group, Orange, Telus, Virgin Media, Viva Bolivia and Unitel, WeDo Technologies also announced the availability of RAID 8.1, WeDo’s end-to-end risk management platform, and WAVE Managed Services offering.

RAID 8.1 provides an advanced software platform with machine learning, automation and cloud architecture enhancements required for the 5G era. With RAID 8.1, CSPs gain access to real-time information about how new business models and technology are impacting their business; providing insights that improve their ability to respond to new risks and compliance requirements.

WAVE Managed Services enables CSPs to utilise WeDo’s deep technical expertise and telecoms industry experience in order to transform their digital ecosystem, build a strategic roadmap and prepare and scale their risk and business management capabilities for 5G and IoT.

WAVE Managed Services accelerates time-to-value and ensures that a carrier’s risk management, business management and business optimisation strategies lead the industry.

“As 5G networks and services deployments continue to accelerate, important questions need to be asked about the legacy risk management strategies and whether they will stand up with 5G. Our global series of user group conferences provide an important opportunity to showcase the latest innovations in fighting new and emerging fraud and revenue assurance threats as well as providing a platform for our customers to share their success stories and partners to provide industry insights from the broader ecosystem,” says Bernardo Galvão Lucas, chief strategy & marketing officer, WeDo Technologies.

