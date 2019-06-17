Enrique Blanco of Telefónica

Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and Telefónica, a telecommunications company, announced a multi-year extension and expansion of their strategic partnership.

The partnership will help advance the operator’s digital transformation initiatives in Argentina and Chile with an expanded portfolio of support services designed to accelerate Telefonica’s digitalisation and modernisation journey.

Telefonica went to market with a fully modernised multi-play platform in Argentina supporting over 25 million customers of mobile, pre- and post-paid, broadband, fixed line, TV and OTT services. In addition, Telefonica Chile plans to provide on top of the 9 million mobile customers, who have already migrated over to the new Amdocs-based digital platform, with OTT and wireline services (FTTx/DTH/FWT/LTE) for their B2C and B2B customers base during 2020.

“We are pleased to extend our strategic partnership with Amdocs as Telefónica focuses on its ultimate goal of providing excellence in customer satisfaction with a highly secure and unified customer experience,” said Enrique Blanco, global CTIO of Telefónica.

“This partnership supports our digital transformation and our focus on automating operations while allowing us to advance in the development of new capabilities by leveraging the use of APIs to speed delivery of innovative and relevant new offerings to our customers.”

“Amdocs is supporting Telefónica’s strategy of providing excellent connectivity to its customers everywhere by accelerating the company’s digital transformation and providing its customers with a seamless multi-play experience,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs. “We are proud to expand our partnership with this leading global player.”

