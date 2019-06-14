Rohit Aggarwal of Netcracker

Digital TV, phone and internet service provider RCN has selected Netcracker Technology‘s Revenue Management solution to improve efficiencies at RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Broadband.

RCN, Grande and Wave will use Netcracker’s platform for standardising all billing-related processes across its seven offices and plans to use these solutions to deliver the best possible customer experience.

RCN provides digital TV, phone and internet services for residential and business customers in New York, Boston, Chicago, Metro D.C., Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania. Its sister companies, Wave Broadband and Grande Communications, deliver internet, TV and phone services across Washington, Oregon and California and Texas, respectively.

Netcracker’s next-generation Revenue Management solution will replace third-party legacy billing systems with a common platform for the service providers business lines that will ultimately improve customer experience. The solution will enable the companies to converge across all combinations of network technologies and reduce redundancies while improving efficiencies.

“As we expand alongside the increasingly competitive cable industry, having a comprehensive, converged revenue management platform becomes critical,” said Robert Roeder, EVP and chief development officer at RCN, Grande and Wave. “Our BSS partnership with Netcracker ensures that we have the capabilities and the support we need to optimise revenue management and customer experience across both B2B and B2C operations.”

“The North American cable market is experiencing a lot of consolidation, which creates more pressure for operators to differentiate themselves through the delivery of superior customer experience,” said Rohit Aggarwal, general manager of North America at Netcracker. “We’re excited to announce our expansion with RCN, Grande and Wave, helping it succeed amidst new challenges.”

