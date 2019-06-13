Vendor/

Partners Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded

Cisco Systems Vodafone Idea, India Deployment of integrated cloud platform for IT and network applications based on Cisco Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) 4.19

DataStax Bouygues Telecom, France French CSP achieves zero down time by replacing relational database with DataStax Enterprise to improve availability and scalability of network 4.19

Ericsson Airtel, India CSP chooses Ericsson Cloud VoLTE system to enable smartphone customers across India 4.19

Ericsson Motiv, Russia Two-year deal agreed to cover testing and development of technologies in preparation for 5G 4.19

Ericsson TDC, Denmark Ericsson selected for 5G and Ericsson Operations Engine managed services 3.19

Fortumo BSNL, India Indian CSP chooses Fortumo for connecting Amazon to direct carrier billing 3.19

ID Quantique SK Telecom, South Korea Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technologies chosen to prevent hacking and ensure quantum-safe security on CSP’s 5G network 3.19

Infinera Virgin Media Business, UK Deployment of Infinera XTM series to support CSP’s Flexi Filter services for UK wholesale customers 4.19

Mavenir Cellcom, USA US CSP selects Mavenir for deployment of virtualised IMS mobile core and VoWi-Fi solutions 4.19

NEC & Toyota Tsusho Uzbektelecom, Uzbekistan Deal to improve and expand nationwide infrastructure with optical network data communications system 3.19

Netcracker Technology ER-Telecom Holding, Russia Selection of Netcracker Digital BSS to reduce time-to-market for B2B services 3.19

Nokia Cellcom, Israel Agreement to deploy Nokia’s Sensing as a Service to create real-time environmental data offering in Israel 4.19

Nokia Zain,

Saudi Arabia Deal to use Nokia capabilities to launch IoT service and apps and provide new enterprise and public sector services 3.19

Nokia A1, Slovenia Slovenian CSP selects Nokia FastMile 4G receiver to deliver high speed internet and digital TV to areas with zero or very low broadband coverage 3.19

Oracle CoreDial, USA Oracle Communications selected to help cloud communications and UCaaS provider with deployment of Oracle session border controller, subscriber-aware load balancer and operations monitor 4.19

Subex BTC, Botswana Five-year deal awarded for integrated revenue assurance, fraud management, partner settlement and route optimisation systems 3.19