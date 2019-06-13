VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List March and April 2019
|Vendor/
Partners
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Cisco Systems
|Vodafone Idea, India
|Deployment of integrated cloud platform for IT and network applications based on Cisco Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI)
|4.19
|DataStax
|Bouygues Telecom, France
|French CSP achieves zero down time by replacing relational database with DataStax Enterprise to improve availability and scalability of network
|4.19
|Ericsson
|Airtel, India
|CSP chooses Ericsson Cloud VoLTE system to enable smartphone customers across India
|4.19
|Ericsson
|Motiv, Russia
|Two-year deal agreed to cover testing and development of technologies in preparation for 5G
|4.19
|Ericsson
|TDC, Denmark
|Ericsson selected for 5G and Ericsson Operations Engine managed services
|3.19
|Fortumo
|BSNL, India
|Indian CSP chooses Fortumo for connecting Amazon to direct carrier billing
|3.19
|ID Quantique
|SK Telecom, South Korea
|Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technologies chosen to prevent hacking and ensure quantum-safe security on CSP’s 5G network
|3.19
|Infinera
|Virgin Media Business, UK
|Deployment of Infinera XTM series to support CSP’s Flexi Filter services for UK wholesale customers
|4.19
|Mavenir
|Cellcom, USA
|US CSP selects Mavenir for deployment of virtualised IMS mobile core and VoWi-Fi solutions
|4.19
|NEC & Toyota Tsusho
|Uzbektelecom, Uzbekistan
|Deal to improve and expand nationwide infrastructure with optical network data communications system
|3.19
|Netcracker Technology
|ER-Telecom Holding, Russia
|Selection of Netcracker Digital BSS to reduce time-to-market for B2B services
|3.19
|Nokia
|Cellcom, Israel
|Agreement to deploy Nokia’s Sensing as a Service to create real-time environmental data offering in Israel
|4.19
|Nokia
|Zain,
Saudi Arabia
|Deal to use Nokia capabilities to launch IoT service and apps and provide new enterprise and public sector services
|3.19
|Nokia
|A1, Slovenia
|Slovenian CSP selects Nokia FastMile 4G receiver to deliver high speed internet and digital TV to areas with zero or very low broadband coverage
|3.19
|Oracle
|CoreDial, USA
|Oracle Communications selected to help cloud communications and UCaaS provider with deployment of Oracle session border controller, subscriber-aware load balancer and operations monitor
|4.19
|Subex
|BTC, Botswana
|Five-year deal awarded for integrated revenue assurance, fraud management, partner settlement and route optimisation systems
|3.19
|Teleopti
|Netflix, global
|Selection of Teleopti cloud workforce management suite to increase flexibility of staff planning and support at customer care complex
|4.19