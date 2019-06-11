Dave Labuda of Matrixx Software

Matrixx Software, an innovation powerhouse committed to transforming global commerce, announced that Roshan, Afghanistan’s telecommunications service provider, has selected Matrixx Digital Commerce to transform their operations and grow revenue.

Roshan is partnering with Matrixx Software to change the way its six million customers use telecom services by bringing real-time digital experience and personalisation for all voice, data and digital services.

Matrixx has a global customer footprint across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Roshan selected Matrixx because it is the only vendor providing a single platform that both protects and grows revenues from traditional prepaid voice and messaging services while also delivering the tools to attract smartphone users and increase data usage. As the digital revolution sweeps through emerging markets, mobile operators need cost effective, scalable solutions that improve their existing operating portfolios while building for the future of smartphones and digital service revenues.

In a signing ceremony in Dubai, UAE, Roshan’s CEO Karim Khoja said, “Since our founding, Roshan has always embraced implementing new technologies and applications to provide our customers with the best experience. This partnership with Matrixx Software showcases that the digital experience is quickly becoming a reality in Afghanistan.”

“Afghanistan’s communications infrastructure has come a long way in 16 years and Roshan has played and continues to play a significant role in making that happen,” said Dave Labuda, Matrixx Software co-founder and CEO. “It is only natural that Roshan is leading the way into a new era of digital connectivity. We are proud to be a part of helping Roshan deliver the future of customer experience and service innovation that Roshan aims to bring to their customers.”

Built entirely from scratch, the multi-patented, award-winning Matrixx Digital Commerce Platform enables a digital-first reinvention of Telco BSS. It brings together traditionally separate network and IT functions into a single platform including product design and lifecycle management, customer engagement, service delivery and monetisation. Built for digital, the Matrixx Digital Commerce Platform offers operators the agility and seamless scalability required to compete and win now and in the future.

Roshan has always been a pioneer in leveraging its robust network infrastructure and technology to support the government and the people of Afghanistan. These include the launch of Afghanistan’s first ever mobile money service, M-Paisa, which has contributed to increasing financial transparency and financial inclusion.

Roshan also launched the first Telemedicine program in Afghanistan in 2007, linking hospitals in Badakhshan, Bamiyan and Kandahar provinces to the French Medical Institute for Children and Mothers (FMIC) in Kabul, one of the most modern hospitals in the country. Since its launch, almost 30,000 patients across Afghanistan have received treatment through this telemedicine link.

