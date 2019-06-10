Vodafone is offering a free consultancy service to help UK organisations explore the benefits of Software Defined Networking (SDN). This consultancy offer is said to be part of Vodafone’s package of services that has been designed to help businesses explore the potential of SDN. It follows research published last year that revealed more than 60% of UK-based businesses want help to embrace new digital technologies.

SDN is described by Vodafone as a new approach to designing, building and operating networks that replaces traditional networks, comprising hardware such as routers and switches, with cloud-based technology. The benefits of SDN include:

Visibility and control : SDN provides a single, real-time view and centralised control of an entire network. This enables businesses to identify and control demand and solve issues before they occur.

: SDN provides a single, real-time view and centralised control of an entire network. This enables businesses to identify and control demand and solve issues before they occur. Flexibility : SDN enables organisations to respond quickly changing business needs adding or removing bandwidth and capabilities according to demand. For example, new sites – such as manufacturing plants or branch offices – can be added to the network almost immediately.

: SDN enables organisations to respond quickly changing business needs adding or removing bandwidth and capabilities according to demand. For example, new sites – such as manufacturing plants or branch offices – can be added to the network almost immediately. Cost : with new levels of network automation and control, SDN costs less to manage and allows businesses to choose the cheapest available route for their data

with new levels of network automation and control, SDN costs less to manage and allows businesses to choose the cheapest available route for their data Security: by creating a virtual network environment, SDN enables businesses to manage threats and update security policies more effectively across all sites and devices in real-time.

