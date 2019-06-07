Rohit Aggarwal of Netcracker

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is expanding its existing partnership with Shaw Communications Inc. to support business support systems (BSS) and operations support systems (OSS) and streamline product order and inventory tracking services.

As part of the programme, Netcracker will help support Shaw’s operations in a variety of ways, including Customer Order Management, Service Order Management, Order Entry, Product Catalog, Service Catalog, Product Lifecycle Management, Resource Inventory, Number Management and Discovery & Reconciliation offerings.

“Our partnership expansion with Netcracker will allow us to streamline operations and improve efficiency,” said Alex Kislik, vice president of Business Management Applications at Shaw Communications. “Leveraging Netcracker’s knowledge and expertise helps us further automate our processes to efficiently connect our customers to the products they want and need.”

“Service providers are expected to keep up with their customers’ constantly changing expectations,” said Rohit Aggarwal, general manager of North America at Netcracker. “We are excited to extend and expand our relationship with Shaw and support them as they evolve their processes and operations that are necessary to continuously improve the customer experience.”

