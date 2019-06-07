Zach Brock of Common Networks

Common Networks announced the launch of its ultra high-speed internet service in the South Bay region. Common is commercially available, graph-based network delivering home internet service, and is now providing residents in Santa Clara, San Jose, and Sunnyvale with a new choice for reliable high-speed home internet.

For a $50 (€44) a month flat rate, Common offers up to 1 Gbps home internet service, with no contract, no data caps, and no additional equipment fees.

“Silicon Valley is the epicentre of technology and innovation, and we are excited to offer its residents the high-speed option we have all been waiting for. We’ve received great feedback from customers of our early access program in the South Bay, and are now ready to provide our fast and friendly home internet service to even more customers,” said Zach Brock, CEO of Common Networks. “Unlike other major competitors, we do not have any data caps on our service, and when we have extra bandwidth, we provide that additional speed free to our customers. Our team has worked tirelessly to identify and partner with key organisations like Santa Clara University, and iconic buildings including Tisch Tower, 2350 Mission College, and Casino M8trix, to ensure that local residents can benefit from our service.”