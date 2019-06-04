Tim Spencer of Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems, a specialist in catalogue-driven software, has secured a deal to drive the next generation of digital services for one of the largest services providers in Brazil. This has been achieved in partnership with Engineering Do Brasil, an IT services provider and a subsidiary of Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A.

A new digital environment will reportedly enable the rapid introduction and seamless selling of new digital offerings to customers across the country. Under the three-year agreement, Sigma Systems, in partnership with Engineering Do Brasil, will provide Sigma CPQ and Sigma Catalog to support the enablement of this new digital infrastructure, thus facilitating a greater level of agility and faster time-to-market for new products and offerings.

Tim Spencer, president and CEO, Sigma Systems, comments: “As a global software provider focused on enabling service providers to innovate quickly and launch new products and services, we are well-placed to support the needs of today’s digital consumer. In partnership with Engineering Do Brasil, we are confident that Sigma Catalog and Sigma CPQ will play a major role in unlocking new opportunities, as it delivers an array of new digital products and services for customers across the country.”

Sigma CPQ (Configure Price Quote), included in the latest edition of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPQ , is a telecom-specific, omni-channel quote and order-capture product that enables service providers to sell products, from standardised consumer offerings to complex tailored enterprise services. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, Sigma CPQ increases the speed and improves the accuracy of sales quotes and orders with an immediate effect on sales efficiency, agility and customer satisfaction.

Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, Sigma Catalog accelerates product innovation to increase revenue from new digital products and new business models.

