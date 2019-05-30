MYCOM OSI, the independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to the Communications Service Providers (CSPs), has launched a new solution for assuring mobile transport networks that utilise SDN across multiple domains and vendors.

Traditionally, mobile backhaul networks – either optical or microwave – have relied on proprietary vendor equipment and management tools that provide little innovation and poor integration into the operator’s environment and stifles the opportunity to implement Software Defined Networking (SDN). SDN increases efficiency, flexibility and agility, reduces operating costs and provides a platform for autonomous network management.

To address this, The Open Network Foundation (ONF) – a CSP-led industry consortium driving transformation of network infrastructure and carrier business models with solutions leveraging network disaggregation, white box economics, open source software and software defined standards – implemented the 5th ONF Proof of Concept (POC) to demonstrate vendor-agnostic multi-domain and multi-vendor transport under the control of SDN using open source models and open APIs.

Within the Proof of Concept MYCOM OSI’s Experience Assurance & Analytics (EAA) solution provided end-to-end performance management to monitor the performance, configuration, status and topology of multiple vendors across the microwave and optical transport networks. EAA provided:

Integration with Open Daylight to extract performance, configuration and topology data including support for ONF Microware Radio TR-532 and Ethernet Phy TR-541 models

Unified KPIs, dynamic dashboards and interactive reports with ad hoc drill-down using normalised data from multiple optical and microwave vendors

Proactive and preventative analytics that predict performance degradations using adaptive Threshold Crossing Alarms

Interfaces for future closed-loop automation consisting of monitoring, performance degradation detection, root cause analysis and self-healing through recommending optimisation actions to the SDN Controller

“SDN and NFV are important enablers for CSPs to become digital service providers offering dynamic, on-demand digital services underpinned by more agile and efficient digital operations,” said Jithu Raghavendran, global director, Telco Digital Transformation Solutions at MYCOM OSI.

“But these environments are complex and fast-moving with multiple technologies and vendors – often including open source – so end-to-end and top-to-bottom assurance is critical. In addition, the speed and scale of these virtualised and cloudified networks increasingly demands automation driven by AI/Machine Learning (ML). This SDN transport solution is part of our growing Digital Transformation Solutions Catalog that deliver automated, AI/ML-driven outcome-based solutions.”

