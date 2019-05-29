Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL), a global provider of end-to-end data network solutions, unveiled its new business intelligence solution Intellza at the recent TM Forum Digital Transformation World 2019 in Nice, France. The solution aims to maximise engagement through AI-based predictive modelling of customers’ journeys. The solution was validated in the event by leading telcos – Orange and Deutsche Telekom.

“Integrating AI solutions is complicated. Integration has to be done at two levels: technical and business, the latter being more challenging. Quick integration without hindering the running of business processes is critical. When we demoed the solution, the technical integration was straight forward and done quickly using REST technologies.”

“The AI decision engine was used in its vanilla state, and worked very well. The overall architecture includes data lakes, analytics and decision engine, and is utilised as a modern toolset,” says Lucius Gruber, enterprise architect at Deutsche Telekom IT GmbH. “The cooperation with STL has been great, I have enjoyed working with the team,” he added.

“AI is not an easy environment. To build use cases with AI, it’s necessary to understand business and technology processes, and have the ability to create personalised information that enables decision making for the next-best engagement. The customer’s journey is orchestrated in the back office, with an understanding of the journey’s data elements that steer the process,” adds Arnold Buddenberg, enterprise digital business and IT Transformation Architect at Orange. “It’s very pleasant to work with STL. Thank you STL for participating in the Catalyst program,” he said.

STL’s AI-powered business insights and data analytics solution empowers telcos to bring deep personalisation, assess the performance of newly launched products, gauge customers’ expectations and help introduce relevant products with minimal risks, opening up new revenue streams.

STL has invested deeply in building its AI engine, which powers its software offerings. Speaking about its disruptive AI capabilities, Shrirang Bapat, CTO of Network Software at STL says, “AI and ML are undoubtedly on top of business leaders’ minds globally.”

“Yet, what remains elusive is leveraging these capabilities to drive tangible improvement in business KPIs such as Net Promoter Score. Intellza, our AI-enabled real-time personalisation solution, is an answer to this customer use-case problem statement. Intelligent data analysis and advanced AI-ML algorithms provide actionable insights for the next-best engagement, at a speed and scale unlike no other product in the market.”

