Etiya, the leading software vendor providing AI-driven Digital BSS, comprehensive telco CRM , AI solutions, as well as customer analytics to CSPs, today announced that it was selected as a winner in the TM Forum Excellence Awards 2019. Etiya received the “Disruptive Innovation Award” for its work with Fizz, a completely digital mobile and internet sub-brand that provides an online customer experience for do-it-yourself smart digital consumers.

Etiya (http://www.etiya.com) specialises in enabling digital transformation of service providers that prioritize the digital customer experience. Its Digital BSS solution enables operators to take a “clean break” from existing systems, processes and culture by setting up digital sub-brands that target digital-savvy customers.

Etiya deployed end-to-end, turnkey BSS, OSS, and network core for Vidéotron’s “digital first” Fizz brand. Fizz runs on Etiya’s AI-driven, Cloud-based Digital Business Platform, which enables fast and effective transformations. minimizes CapEx, enables fast implementation, and scales easily. Etiya was also a TM Forum Excellence Award finalist in the Outstanding Customer Centricity category.

The TM Forum Excellence Awards programme honours companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, and product and service innovation. The judges were an impartial and independent panel of leading industry expert analysts.

“Congratulations to Etiya for its achievement in this year’s TM Forum Excellence Awards,” said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. “This year’s winners exemplify commitment to the evolution of the industry through digital transformation, and the impact of TM Forum best practices and standards developed through our member Collaboration Community.” “We are honoured to win this prestigious Disruptive Innovation award,” said Aslan Dogan, CEO of Etiya. “Validation of our achievements by leaders of the industry is an important milestone for us. We are moving BSS to the next level.”

