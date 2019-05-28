Paul Haworth of Ryder Systems

Ryder Systems has joined Mavenir’s Rich Communications Service (RCS) Business Messaging Ecosystem. Paul Haworth, managing director and founder at Ryder Systems says, “We see RCS as the next big thing in messaging.”

“It has already been adopted by 76 operators across 55 countries around the world, and Mavenir is the industry leader in messaging with a 39% share of the RCS market. Joining Mavenir’s dynamic RCS business messaging ecosystem will help us further develop our global footprint.”

RCS has rapidly become the new messaging for the smartphone era. It delivers a more personalised experience, is simple to use and interoperability with SMS is enabled. Today, RCS reaches 251M Monthly Active Users (MAU) and is forecast by the GSMA to grow to 831M. By Q1 2020 135 operators will have launched RCS worldwide.

It is helping brands create richer, more interactive opportunities to communicate digitally with customers via mobile messaging. Brands are leveraging RCS for anything from airline boarding passes, interactive advertising, sales support, customer care, to secure banking. RCS also provides brands with behavioural and campaign tracking data. Ryder Systems solutions enable MNOs to unleash the revenue-generating potential of RCS through a cost-efficient process of automation and visualisation.

Paul continued, “The GSMA predicts that by 2020 we are likely to see over 85% of smartphones enabled with RCS messaging. As brands and operators around the world realise the revenue-generating potential of RCS, the demand for our cost-effective automated analysis and visualisation across the data it produces will grow exponentially.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus