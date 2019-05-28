Jerzy Szlosarek of Epsilon

Epsilon, a privately-owned global communications Service Provider, has been selected by PT Visionet Data Internasional (VisioNet) to deliver its Direct Cloud Connect solution. VisioNet’s Indonesian enterprise customers will benefit from on-demand access to cloud service providers (CSPs) with scalable, private, and secure cloud connectivity.

Direct Cloud Connect is offered using Epsilon’s MEF-certified Ethernet service delivered in granular bandwidth ranging from 2Mbps up to 100Gbps. It is delivered via Epsilon’s Software-Defined Networking (SDN) platform, Infiny by Epsilon, which enables VisioNet to connect to multiple CSPs in the region and across the globe. The company can connect its enterprise customers to Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and a growing number of CSPs options.

“Indonesia has one of the most exciting Cloud markets in South East Asia and has shown tremendous growth over the last five years. Our work with VisioNet will simplify and accelerate how Indonesia enterprises connect to the Cloud and enable them to deploy hybrid Cloud strategies easily,” says Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. “As the market in Indonesia continues to grow, we will be adding new CSPs, Internet Exchanges and Points of Presence to our global interconnect fabric, enabling our Managed Service Provider partners to expand their reach and serve more of their customers’ needs.”

Epsilon’s global next-generation packet optical private network infrastructure bypasses the public internet to create private connections to the CSPs. This enables the delivery of faster speed and lower latency connections with greater scalability and reliability. It will allow VisioNet to accelerate delivery of its Cloud managed services and Cloud-based Disaster Recovery (DR) solutions for its enterprise customers in Indonesia.

“We see exponential growth in digital services in Indonesia, and Cloud demand is growing alongside eCommerce, fintech and digital content. We see an opportunity to seamlessly add Cloud Connectivity to expand our service offering and enable our customers to optimise how they connect to a variety of CSPs,” comments Miko Yanuar, CTO and CSMO of PT Visionet Data Internasional. “Epsilon’s Direct Cloud Connect solution supports our vision for secure and high-performance Cloud services and gives our customers a networking model that matches the Cloud era.”

Infiny enables its users to rapidly provision a suite of on-demand connectivity services via a web-based portal, APIs and mobile apps. VisioNet can use the SDN platform to instantly access an interconnected mesh of over 200 data centres and directly connect to a growing ecosystem of CSPs and IXs on Epsilon’s Global Interconnect Fabric.

