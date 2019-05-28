Niall Norton of Openet

Openet, a provider of digital BSS, has been selected by Indonesian operator Telkomsel to provide its digital business platform (DBP). Telkomsel will use DBP to power a range of new services offerings in the Indonesian market.

Openet DBP is a Digital BSS stack that comprises solutions from Openet and its partners. It is built using digital APIs, is real-time and automated and designed to enable reduced operating expenditure (OpEx) and deliver a faster time to market.

Edward Ying, director of Planning & Transformation at Telkomsel says, “As the leading digital company and digital cellular business in Indonesia, Telkomsel is constantly looking for new and innovative ways to build a superior customer engagement experience in Indonesia, building on new innovative offers, and personalised services.”

“To do this we need the latest and most innovative solutions in the market. We look forward to working with Openet to provide a digital mobile service in Indonesia.”

Niall Norton, CEO, Openet comments, “We are delighted to work with Telkomsel to deliver an end to end Digital BSS stack. Our open and digital first approach to developing and delivering software will enable Telkomsel to quickly launch, manage and monetise new digital services. Openet offers a Digital BSS software with a track record of consistently providing innovative solutions to some of the largest operators in the world.”

