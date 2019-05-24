Glenn Lurie of Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global provider and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, announced that their Digital Experience Platform (DXP) will enable mobile operators globally to offer Amazon consumer services to their customers as part of their invoice.

Glenn Lurie, president and CEO, Synchronoss, said, “Teaming up with Amazon will facilitate dynamic customer journeys for mobile subscribers to access Amazon services through a payment relationship with their local operator. These types of high-value service and content partnerships will be critical in helping operators improve customer engagement as we look to help them overcome complexity and generate additional revenue, and for customers it gives them the option to access services with a credit card or as added value in their plans.”

Synchronoss DXP is a unique low-code platform that significantly reduces time-to-market and simplifies IT delivery for any organisation looking to transform and optimise its digital customer experience and journeys. Using the DXP tools, companies can create, configure and manage all types of transactions across omni channel environments, providing them the ability to share real-time customer data, choices and actions across channels, easily integrating with existing systems and user interfaces.

