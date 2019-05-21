ProLabs, a global provider of optical connectivity, is to unveil its new solutions for next generation Data Centres and 5G networks at NGON Europe in Nice, 21-23 May 2019. The company will highlight the changes necessary for operators to prepare for the continuously growing capacity requirements and complexity of the future 5G network.

Debuting its new Optical Channel Monitor to the European market, ProLabs will showcase the EON-OMP-2, which allows for the remote monitoring of WDM wavelengths on optical fibres. The EON-OMP-2 will enable network issues to be identified quickly and without causing major infrastructure disruption whilst saving time. For fibre laid in locations such as rural communities or remote unmanaged locations, this has previously been a major issue.

“The launch of our new Optical Channel Monitor signifies ProLabs transition into complete solutions enabling our customers to manage their fibre and monitor capabilities laying the foundations for 5G evolution,” said Anthony Clarkson, technical director at ProLabs.

“The EON-OMP-2 is the first product in the launch of our Active Solutions portfolio. When combined with our full range of compatible products, it gives utmost control over maximising infrastructure development to our customers at an affordable price with no compromise to the quality of data transmission that they demand.”

The EON-OMP-2 enables network operators to have a greater visibility into their network which can assist their operators, provisioning and monitoring teams. This innovative new product drastically reduces the time taken to troubleshoot network issues and can prevent engineers needing to travel to remote sites for troubleshooting purposes. The product can also be used in older legacy networks, where up-to-date record keeping of in-use wavelengths might be lacking.

Alongside the launch of its Optical Channel Monitor, ProLabs will be showcasing its solutions for 5G and Data Centre Interconnect including its range of SFP28 25G products, e-band WDM and transponder solutions.

Anthony adds: “NGON is the perfect place to introduce our new Optical Channel Monitor for the first time. Each year we have attended NGON, we have seen the industry welcome new innovative technology. The introduction of our latest product, the EON-OMP-2, combined with our 5G and Data Centre Interconnect solutions will present an exciting opportunity for operators to achieve greater network visibility and enhance their optical networks ready for 5G.”

