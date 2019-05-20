London, UK – Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), is now a key partner for Deutsche Telekom’s nuSIM initiative. This is the latest step in Telit’s longstanding partnership with the German incumbent telco, designed to grow the Internet of Things (IoT) market by providing innovative technologies and services.

The nuSIM initiative reportedly takes a fundamentally new approach to IoT system design by moving the subscriber identity module’s (SIM) functionality to the cellular chipset. The IoT device has the mobile operators’ credentials securely programmed during manufacturing, eliminating the need for the traditional physical SIM card. As a result, the nuSIM architecture:

Streamlines design and manufacturing processes by eliminating the need for contacts, circuit paths, card holders and other components associated with physical SIMs.

Enables ultra-compact device form factors that would not be possible with a physical SIM card, such as healthcare wearables and industrial sensors.

Maximises battery life by leveraging advanced power saving methods that are achievable only when the modem and SIM share the same underlying hardware.

Enables faster IoT deployments because each module ships with a fully operational integrated SIM.

Eliminates overhead costs related to SIM logistics, such as stock keeping and handling.

nuSIM is said to enable a new generation of IoT devices, applications and business models that would not be possible due to the physical SIM card’s inherent cost, complexity, size, power consumption and other limitations. nuSIM’s benefits also complement mobile IoT technologies, which are designed to enable a wider range of IoT devices and use cases by reducing cost, size and power requirements.

Telit is a longtime Deutsche Telekom partner and was the first module supplier to become an active contributor in the nuSIM initiative. Telit’s role includes contributing to the nuSIM design process and serving as a test bed for the technology.

“nuSIM is a game-changer for IoT by enabling a new range of devices that are inexpensive to design, manufacture and own, have significantly longer battery-life, and can be rapidly deployed,” says Omer Harel, director of SIM Technologies at Telit. “Telit’s expertise positioned us quite uniquely to provide guidance to the nuSIM initiative particularly in constructing test cases and running them for Deutsche Telecom.”

“Deutsche Telekom is proud to work with Telit and other industry-leading partners to bring nuSIM to the market,” comments Stefan Kaliner, head of UICC Development at Deutsche Telekom. “Moving the SIM functionality from the physical SIM card directly to the chipset brings significant cost, time and space savings across the IoT value chain. The new form factor paves the way for further innovation as companies develop the next generation of mobile IoT applications.”