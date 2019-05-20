Alastair Williamson of Ranplan

Ranplan Wireless has expanded its portfolio of indoor and outdoor planning tools for designing and optimising 3G, 4G (LTE), Small Cells, Wi-Fi and new 5G wireless networks.

Ranplan In-Building and Ranplan In-Building Lite are powerful stand-alone tools that speed up the planning and deployment of Small Cells, DAS and Wi-Fi networks and support the company’s flagship product, Ranplan Professional.

In addition, Ranplan’s Collaboration Hub is a secure cloud-based platform that allows operators, system integrators and equipment vendors to work together with a real-time overview of an entire project lifecycle. Users have access to enhanced 2D and 3D project visualisation features, simplified workflow management and customisable reporting. Ranplan will be showcasing Ranplan Professional and Collaboration Hub along with its latest In-Building and In-Building Lite products at this week’s Small Cells World Summit in London.

Ranplan In-Building – is a new indoor network planning and optimisation platform designed specifically for large, complex in-building projects where high-density indoor coverage is a challenge. Ranplan In-Building automates the network design process with the help of Intelligent Cell, Topology and Frequency Optimisation Modules. And with propagation traffic capacity analysis and fast indoor 3D ray-tracing, users can accurately predict and optimise indoor coverage and capacity.

Ranplan In-Building Lite – is a cut-down tool created specifically for rapid, cost-effective design of small or medium-sized in-building networks. Ranplan In-Building Lite supports passive DAS, Small Cells, and Wi-Fi as well as 3G, 4G (LTE), 5G and IoT.

It is an ideal tool that can be used to plan indoor wireless networks to meet the demands of mission critical communications for public safety applications. Key features include Ranplan’s advanced 3D ray-tracing propagation module and Intelligent Technology Optimisation to automate the network planning process, reducing the time to design networks by up to 50%.

“Our extended portfolio of network planning tools with the release of Ranplan In-Building and Ranplan In-Building Lite better address the needs of our customers requiring an in-building only planning tool with a range of capabilities for different applications,” says Alastair Williamson, CEO Ranplan Wireless.

“With over 80% of data consumed indoors and only some 2% of commercial buildings having dedicated in-building mobile networks, operators need to deliver ubiquitous indoor and outdoor coverage to capitalise on the opportunities presented by 5G.”

