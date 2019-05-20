London, UK. May 16th, 2019 – WeKnow Media Ltd, organisers of the IoT Global Awards, are pleased to announce that the 2019 IoT Global Awards are now open for entries.



If there’s one thing every business needs, it’s exposure and to secure their position as a market leader in the increasingly competitive Internet of Things (IoT) sector.

This awards programme presents the ideal vehicle to do just that – to shine the international spotlight on your IoT product, service, business leader or brand, via an unparalleled network of some of the largest IoT news sites, portals and publications.

The Judges panel is comprised of names and faces from a range of best-in-breed IoT tech development companies, industry standards bodies and analyst organisations. Their collective vote counts and provides a highly credible stamp of approval for our winning entrants.

Launched in 2017 by the IoT Global Network and brought to market by powerhouse media partners IoT Now, IoT Now Transport and VanillaPlus, the IoT Global Awards has quickly established itself as the benchmark for excellence in IoT. Jeremy Cowan, Editorial Director & Publisher at WeKnow Media Ltd, says; “With each entry costing as little as UK£89, a global publicity campaign for your IoT project has never been so affordable.”

It is simple and secure to enter online at iotglobalawards.com with a 40% early bird discount for entries submitted before 12th July 2019. The closing date for entries is midnight (GMT) on Wednesday 11th September 2019. A shortlist of entries will be published worldwide on Wednesday 25th September 2019 and the final Winners announcement will take place on Friday the 11th of October 2019.

Check below to see if your company’s sector is listed for entry this year:

Automotive, transport & travel

Big data, cloud & analytics

Connected consumer & smart home

Connected health or wearable tech

Industry & construction

Research & development or new launch

Retail, marketing & hospitality

Securing IoT

Smart cities, government & utilities

CxO of the year

Start up, business development or ecosystem of the year

To enter and for all further information, go to: https://iotglobalawards.com