Telco AI Summit Asia will bring together the telecoms community in the APAC region to identify the opportunities AI provides to telecom operators, both to streamline business processes but also to provide new, innovative services.

The conference will address case studies for early implementation of AI in telco networks and customer relationship management systems, as well as identify how data analytics and AI are being used to unlock additional revenue opportunities. Catering to both technical and commercial telco teams, the 2019 show promises to bring together the top leaders in AI deployment from across the region.

