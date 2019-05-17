Sanjay Brahmawar of Software AG

At Adobe Summit EMEA, Adobe and Software AG announced a partnership to help companies transform their customer experience management (CXM) by bringing together customer data from across multiple enterprise systems into a centralised and actionable real-time customer profile. Adobe and Software AG will create integrations between Adobe Experience Platform and Software AG’s webMethods Integration and API management services.

Adobe Experience Platform eliminates data silos by stitching together data from across the enterprise, enabling real-time customer profiles that are fueled by Adobe Sensei Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. Software AG’s technology establishes enterprise-wide connectivity between CRMs and applications, as well as multiple backend systems.

This connectivity comes with ready-to-use integration recipes and easily configurable data connectors. The combined offering lets brands move a customer’s key enterprise data into Adobe Experience Platform via Software AG’s integration platform, resulting in a more complete view of the customer journey, making personalisation at scale a reality for enterprises.

Leveraging Software AG’s strength in developing integrated SAP solutions, the partnership will also introduce a new data connector between Marketo Engage and SAP solutions that will seamlessly sync account scoring behavior (e.g. visited key web pages, opened email, attended an event) and other marketing data with sales activity and pipeline data.

“Adobe and Software AG are coming together to deliver a solution that will enable enterprises to harness and action large volumes of customer data to deliver personalised, real-time customer experiences at scale,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe.

“At Software AG, we help thousands of businesses turn their data into value each day,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of Software AG. “Our partnership with Adobe will unlock even greater value by connecting the customer journey to core enterprise data. This integration is the foundation of greater visibility, transparency, and customer intimacy – all in real time.”

