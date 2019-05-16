The NetFoundry IBM Cloud Application Connection Gateway is now available on IBM’s Marketplace. Businesses leverage NetFoundry’s software to spin up Zero Trust application connectivity in minutes – connecting the IBM cloud with any set of edges, clouds and service meshes. NetFoundry is also an IBM Voice Agent with Watson provider.

The NetFoundry solution makes it simple, secure and cost-effective to connect edge and cloud distributed apps, enabling businesses to spin up app connections in minutes. The IBM Marketplace enables over 25 million IBM customers, visitors, partners, and developers to leverage a rich ecosystem of solutions. With NetFoundry, secure, high-performance IBM Cloud access is now at the fingertips of this ecosystem, without the costs and complexity of hardware, VPNs or private circuits.

“NetFoundry’s IBM Cloud Application Connection Gateway enables our customers to seamlessly meet their multicloud, service mesh and hybrid cloud needs, with zero trust security, software-only simplicity and cost-effectiveness. We are thrilled to continue our growing partnership with IBM, while we provide our customers with the cloud native networking they need to match their cloud native applications and digital transformation journeys. said Mike Kochanik, head of Alliances, for NetFoundry.

NetFoundry’s Cloud Application Connection Gateway on the IBM Marketplace offers the following:

Multicloud agility – With NetFoundry’s IBM gateway added to existing NetFoundry gateways in marketplaces such as AWS, AWS IoT, Azure, Azure Stack and Digital Ocean, businesses can instantly spin up & rapidly scale multicloud and multiple service mesh applications.

Simplicity and DevOps automation – NetFoundry enables practitioners, developers and network admins to spin up overlay networks without building or managing the underlying infrastructure (delivered by NetFoundry as a SaaS). Manage NetFoundry from DevOps tools (connectivity as code) such as Ansible, Jenkins and Terraform, or via NetFoundry’s web console.

Zero trust security – Multi-dimensional security with least privileged access application connections from any Internet connection, supported by API integrations in Identity Access Management (IAM) and hardware root of trust, in combination with leading security providers.

Performance – NetFoundry delivers 3-5x performance gains compared to leading VPNs and minimises latency and packet loss across the dynamic NetFoundry managed Fabric, accessed from any Internet connection, and managed by NetFoundry as part of NetFoundry’s managed service.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus