Sprint is implementing Amdocs’ digital suite of products and services to modernise its Commerce and Product Catalogue operations.

This project is part of Sprint COO Nestor Cano’s IT modernisation journey to reduce operational expenditures while delivering more robust offerings, enabling quicker delivery cycles and responding more proactively to customer needs. Sprint has deployed Amdocs’ microservices development and deployment suite to efficiently and quickly deliver market offerings as well as serving as the backbone for future Sprint developments.

A provider of software and services to communications and media companies, Amdocs’ digital commerce (DigitalONE) and flexible catalogue allows Sprint to reduce the large number of catalogues to one unified solution enabling quicker delivery of more offerings combined with significant operational efficiencies.

Deployments using microservices helps Sprint to leverage modern IT practices and infrastructure. This allows Sprint to simplify customer onboarding, enhances the overall customer experience and makes it much easier to manage accounts.

“With Amdocs, we have accelerated a significant modernisation for best-in-class digital offerings providing not only major efficiencies to Sprint, but a platform for quicker and more competitive offerings, as well as an enhanced Customer Experience,” says Scott Rice, Sprint CIO. “Amdocs has been a trusted provider for many years, expanding our relationship for this major modernisation initiative reflects our confidence.

“Amdocs’ ability to innovate and deliver were key considerations in selecting them for this strategic initiative,” adds Meg Knauth, VP of Sprint’s Application Development.

“Sprint is one of Amdocs’ most valued clients and this deployment is an important validation of our AmdocsOne cloud portfolio of digital offerings,” according to Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “Amdocs is embracing open solutions, DevSecOps and agile methodologies to help our customers be more efficient and increasingly competitive in their markets.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus