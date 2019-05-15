Michael Pangia of Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc., a specialist in wireless transport solutions, has signed a 5-year global supplier frame agreement with Ooredoo. Ooredoo is an international telecommunications company headquartered in Qatar with 10 operating companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

This agreement enables all Ooredoo operating entities around the world to purchase Aviat’s complete portfolio of wireless transport solutions.

This agreement was initiated based on Aviat’s recent deployments with Ooredoo in Southeast Asia. Ooredoo is leveraging Aviat’s solutions to lower overall capital expenditures and operating expenses, while also ensuring high availability and very high bandwidth connectivity for mobile backhaul and fixed internet connectivity.

“As a company focused on enriching our customers’ digital lives and enabling them to enjoy all the internet has to offer, we’ve chosen Aviat for their unique product capabilities and their support and services expertise,” says Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani, group CEO, Ooredoo. “We’re very happy with the level of knowledge and professionalism demonstrated by the Aviat team and we look forward to an ongoing successful partnership.”

“We are excited to see the positive impact our new products are having with Ooredooand our other mobile operator customers,” states Michael Pangia, president and CEO of Aviat Networks. “We are looking forward to leveraging this global frame agreement and replicating our recent success in Southeast Asia within Ooredoo operating entities around the world.”

Aviat Networks, Inc. specialises in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services, and support to its customers.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus