Niall Norton of Openet

Openet reports that its Data Fabric solution has been successfully deployed by an unnamed Tier 1 US operator. This is designed to collect and manage the data used in the settlement and reconciliation process for its global connected car services.

The operator is a pioneer in the connected car space and currently primes 80% of the global market. It chose Openet’s microservices-based solution to simplify a highly complex settlement and reconciliation process with their connected car business reaching across over 200 countries.

The Openet Data Fabric solution replaced the operator’s previous settlement process, which had become expensive and difficult to manage as the data from local operator networks, third party partners and subscribers increased in volume and complexity.

As the operator interfaces with many local carriers to deliver this service, there is significant complexity in resolving settlement for with each ‘client’ with varying commercial agreements and requirements. Within six months of deploying Openet’s solution, the operator’s operational costs were reduced by 50% compared to a traditional monolithic deployment.

Openet Data Fabric provides a strategic and comprehensive approach to data management, processing and governance. Using the solution, the operator can move its data records from vendors around the world into a standard format which can then be implemented into a single BSS platform. These data records include remote vehicle monitoring and maintenance, location, security and emergency services and in-vehicle Wi-Fi.

The solution incorporates open source technologies and is fully deployed in the cloud. It scales and adapts to accommodate the enormous complexity of the operator’s individual relationships and services for its 500 carrier partners worldwide. This is also the first deployment of a cloud delivery platform – built on microservices – to be implemented by the operator into its production environment.

The Openet solution’s open and agile architecture allows the operator to personally select the required microservices and then co-build specific business logic around it. Complete with open APIs, these components are readied for simple integration within the existing ecosystem. Openet’s solution is further integrated with the operator’s own Cloud Delivery Platform for automated delivery and operational management.

“Connected cars are now a commercial reality. They produce a vast amount of disparate data that needs to be collected, managed and made available to upstream systems to enable monetisation, and settlement and reconciliation for all parties in this global IoT value chain. We’re excited to be working with an operator who’s a true pioneer in the connected car space,” said Openet CEO, Niall Norton.

“In the connected car market operators need solutions that work with car manufacturers, and which provide an open and flexible way to share contextual data. The deployment of our solution enables this leading operator to connect and manage the hugely complex relationships between operators, vendors and third party partners on which IoT business models are built”.

