Shachar Ebel of Teoco

Teoco, a provider of planning & optimisation, assurance and analytics solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has released Helix 10.2.

This is the latest version of its Service Assurance platform. Helix 10.2 provides CSPs with the ability to resolve network faults and service issues faster than ever.

Sentinel, the Helix user interface, has been enhanced to give NOC/SOC engineers easy access to analytic trends, aggregation of data, comparison of KPIs over time periods, and fast selection of pre-defined workspaces. Building on the only user interface that truly unifies all relevant operational data in one place, these enhancements give access to all relevant information, in context, to speed up troubleshooting and resolution, enabling and simplifying service assurance process automation.

Helix 10.2 also expands the platform’s use of big data analytics using the Hadoop framework. With dual support of big data and traditional relational databases, Helix provides CSPs the flexibility to store data for the long-term, as well as using it for day-to-day operational needs. New enhancements help with the collection, processing and analysis of billions of data points every day.

Other enhancements include:

A new tool that addresses the challenge of managing configuration files of Network Elements (NEs) and Customer Premise Equipment (CPE). With this tool NOC teams can automate and resolve configuration problems, as well as automate configuration files’ backup and restore processes.

Native integration with Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP). Collection, processing, and transmission of native VNF Event Stream messages using ONAP’s KAFKA-based DMaaP message bus enables seamless integration with DCAE components and makes closed-loop automation possible.

“Teoco continues to develop Helix to give our customers access to tools that deliver rapid and automated service assurance on large scale networks, focused on new technologies, 5G and Network slicing,” said Shachar Ebel, CTO, Teoco. “Following the release of Sentinel, which offers a unified user interface unlike anything else on the market, we now offer improved automation and faster access to the information necessary to ensure an optimal quality of service in every domain and slice of the network.”

The new platform will be launched at Digital Transformation World in Nice, France. At the event, Teoco will also be participating in the “5G Riders on the Storm” demonstration alongside Telecom Italia, Telecom Austria Group, Orange, BT, Telenor and KDDI. The demonstration will show the effect of extreme weather on mobile networks, and how 5G network slices can be dynamically reconfigured to cope.

Along with the latest Helix enhancements, Teoco has recently strengthened its commitment to industry standards by supporting Streaming Telemetry for network performance monitoring, and by signing the TM Forum Open API Manifesto to support and endorse the Open APIs in product applications and deployments.

