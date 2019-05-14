Ofir Zemer of Cellwize

Sonae Investment Management (Sonae IM), has concluded an equity investment in Cellwize, a global provider of mobile network automation and orchestration. This funding will accelerate Cellwize’s growth and the expansion of its technology in automation and artificial intelligence, particularly towards supporting new 5G deployments.

“Cellwize is a global technology leader and has been consistently recognised for its high quality and reliable technology by a long list of tier-1 mobile network operators (MNOs),” says Carlos Alberto Silva, executive director at Sonae IM. “Its modular and open, virtualised cloud architecture positions Cellwize as a primary vendor for mobile network operators in a world of ever-increasing network complexity.”

Cellwize provides an optimisation solution that precisely orchestrates and enhances the mobile journey across all vendors and technologies. As 5G becomes a reality, bringing greater bandwidth and lower latency, more devices than ever before will be able connect to mobile networks. Currently, Cellwize’s client count includes Telefónica, Axiata or Bell, among others, providing cutting-edge solutions across several geographies in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

“At Cellwize, we understand that the industry is on the cusp of disruptive change and entering an era of intelligent connectivity where technology will think and respond for us. The next phase of automation will incorporate machine learning, making the self-driving network more intelligent, maximising cost efficiencies and improving the subscriber experience,” says Ofir Zemer, CEO of Cellwize. “Cellwize is poised to assist mobile operators in transforming existing operations, by streamlining and automating processes, to build the foundation for autonomous operations.”

As MNOs look towards the growth of their networks, handling the mounting complexity driven by heterogenous and multi-vendor networks is a challenge. Cellwize offers modular solutions for an agile adoption of ‘zero-touch’ network automation capabilities on top of a virtualised service orchestration platform.

Sonae IM joins investors Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP), Viola Ventures, Green Apple Tech and Vintage Investment Partners in supporting Cellwize in its next growth phase.

“We are happy to count with Sonae IM as a strategic investor supporting the growth of Cellwize. Sonae IM shares our vision and belief in the company’s superior technology, and we welcome them as an active investor in Cellwize,” adds Vicente Vento, CEO and co-founder of DTCP.

