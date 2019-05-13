Christophe Reyes of Arkadin

Arkadin, a global provider of cloud communication services and an NTT Communications company has launched its BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams, to provide consistent connectivity and productive meetings for businesses, whilst leveraging existing room systems.

As the first BlueJeans partner to deliver the solution to customers through the channel, Arkadin’s BlueJeans Gateway offering allows businesses to transition to Microsoft Teams faster by utilising their existing room infrastructure.

It provides a consistent video conferencing experience for end users regardless of room system hardware, vendor or location, all with a single on-device touch access to create a fast and simple joining experience for users, without the burden of additional hardware.

“With the cloud-native BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams, we’re empowering customers to double down on their Teams investments by providing interoperability to connect users across existing room systems,” said Barry Ruditsky, senior vice president of Global Channels, BlueJeans.

“With Arkadin’s comprehensive Cloud Transformation Services for deploying the Gateway as part of a Teams rollout, Arkadin and BlueJeans are well positioned to deliver that seamless experience companies look for when it comes to driving wide-scale adoption of Microsoft Teams to impact the bottom line of their business.”

Interoperable with H.323 or SIP room systems, the solution provides the broadest coverage of room system configurations and enables businesses to utilise Microsoft Teams without compromising previous hardware investments. By extending consistent and simple connections to room systems from multiple vendors, the BlueJeans Gateway delivers seamless video conferencing experiences with greater flexibility and cost efficiency.

Powered by Arkadin, BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams is an end-to-end managed service that also offers consulting services to help customise user pathways for Microsoft Teams. The service also provides ongoing support, management and monitoring to ensure maximum use enablement, productivity and high-quality experiences.

Christophe Reyes, UCaaS managing director at Arkadin commented: “As the business landscape continues to change globally and we rapidly become more digital-centric, workspaces are inevitably transforming, and modern teams are required to be more connected than ever before. The demand for simple, yet effective video conferencing is therefore intensifying as business leaders look to drive productivity through more dynamic internal and external communication and stay in tune with the fast-paced nature of business today.”

“Working closely with our partner, BlueJeans has enabled us to lead the way in delivering this gateway solution for Microsoft Teams and help businesses of all sizes to provide their workforce with the tools for faster and more productive collaboration in their everyday spaces, connecting people without the expense of overhauling existing room system hardware.”

The launch of BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams by Arkadin is the latest milestone in the two company’s long-standing partnership and follows Arkadin’s recognition by BlueJeans as Partner of the Year for BlueJeans FY’2019.

For further information, click here

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus