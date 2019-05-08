Per Narvinger of Ericsson

Google has selected Ericsson as sole 5G infrastructure provider for this year’s developer conference, I/O 2019. The Swedish telecom vendor is providing Google with live 5G networks on mid- and millimeter wave spectrum bands using commercial 5G products, reflecting worldwide deployments.

With its high speed, low latency and greater capacity, the provided 5G connectivity will give some 7,000 developers at the event the opportunity to work on 5G use cases, along with the possibility to experience 5G on an array of next-generation devices from several device makers.

Inaugurated in 2008, Google I/O – which stands for input/output as well as the slogan “Innovation in the Open” – brings together developers from across the globe every year for talks, workshops, and a first glance at Google’s latest developer products.

The presence of 5G technology at the event can be seen in light of 5G being launched commercially in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia, with Ericsson involved in these 5G launches. So far, Ericsson has publicly announced 5G deals with 18 named service provider customers.

Building new applications will be the key to allowing the 5G ecosystem to flourish, inspiring industry-wide innovation. By supporting Google at this event, Ericsson aims to illustrate to developers working on applications how 5G will enable a better user experience.

Per Narvinger, head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “Partnering with Google for this event is an excellent opportunity for us to actively drive and support discussions on 5G. By engaging with the developer community, we hope to increase awareness of the benefits of 5G technology and inspire the creation of more innovative applications and services.”

